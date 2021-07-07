Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Atty Disbarred For Using Client Funds For Disney Trip

By Nick Muscavage · July 7, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT

A New Jersey attorney with a lengthy disciplinary rap sheet was recently disbarred by the state's high court for knowingly misappropriating client funds and using them to pay for his Netflix...

