Meet The Judge: Fla.'s 17th Circuit Judge Keathan Frink

By Matt Perez · July 8, 2021, 10:26 AM EDT

A former assistant public defender who joined Florida's 17th Judicial Circuit in 2016, Judge Keathan B. Frink is overseeing a complaint seeking damages on claims for assault and battery against Tampa...

