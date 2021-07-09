Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Injury Fund Manager Probing If DQ'd Atty Still On Case

By Zachary Zagger · July 9, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT

The NFL concussion settlement administrator is investigating whether a Florida attorney who was disqualified from the litigation after being accused of defrauding players has continued to participate in the case through...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Snapshot: The Attys Backing Trump Against Tech PlatformsDaily Litigation
  2. Avenatti Gets 2½ Years In Prison For Nike ExtortionDaily Litigation
  3. Snapshot: Attorney Conduct Takes Spotlight in TM CaseDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority