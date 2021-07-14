Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trucking Startup Loses Legal Chief To 3-D Laser Printer

By Sue Reisinger · July 14, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT

Megan Lutes served as acting head of legal at one Seattle-based tech company, Convoy Inc., for about two months before leaving this week to become the first general counsel at another,...

