How Kasowitz Helped Celebrity RE Broker Duck Fraud Suit

By Adrian Cruz · July 20, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP successfully defended celebrity real estate broker Ryan Serhant from an investor's claims accusing the "Million Dollar Listing New York" star of fraud by allegedly overcharging him for...

