Conn. Catholic Diocese Hits Ch. 11 Over School Abuse Suits

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, filed for Chapter 11 in Connecticut bankruptcy court, saying it was the most "equitable" way to deal with nearly 60 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now