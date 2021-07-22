Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-DOJ Trial Atty Joins Clark Hill Health Care Practice

By Katie Buehler · July 22, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT

Clark Hill PLC said Thursday it has hired an assistant U.S. attorney from the Southern District of Texas experienced in health care fraud matters to the firm's health care practice in...

