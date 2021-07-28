Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pillsbury Adds Ex-Womble Bond Energy Litigators In Houston

By Kevin Penton · July 28, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has added two energy litigators previously with Womble Bond Dickinson as partners in its Houston office, the firm has announced.

Anthony Guerino and Elizabeth Klingensmith will...

