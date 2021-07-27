Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stradley Recruits Chief Talent Officer From Morgan Lewis

By Emma Cueto · July 27, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT

A former director of talent management at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has joined Northeast-based firm Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP as chief talent officer as the legal talent market...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Kean Miller's Head On Firm Culture, Diversity And GrowthMid-Law
  2. Wiggin And Dana Pledges More DEI Investment In New DriveMid-Law
  3. Stradley Recruits Chief Talent Officer From Morgan LewisMid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority