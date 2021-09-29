Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Freshfields Coaxes Cravath Vet To Co-Lead Its M&A Practice

By Benjamin Horney · September 29, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT

Freshfields again displayed its focus on fortifying the firm's corporate law capabilities Wednesday when it plucked a major mergers and acquisitions attorney from Cravath to co-lead its own M&A practice in...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Attorneys Leading Cuomo's Impeachment ProbeNew York Pulse
  2. Ex-NY Court Official, Atty Husband Charged Over Condo DealNew York Pulse
  3. How Attorneys Can Narrow LGBTQ Gap In The JudiciaryNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact