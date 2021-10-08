Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CoinFlip Is Latest Co. To Hire CCO As Crypto Scrutiny Mounts

By Al Barbarino · October 8, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT

Chicago-based CoinFlip has tapped an ex-Morgan Stanley financial crimes intelligence executive and former assistant U.S. attorney as its compliance chief, a move that comes as the cryptocurrency industry ramps up compliance...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Neiman Marcus Group Appoints New Chief Legal OfficerIn-House
  2. Should GCs Dictate How Firms Run Their Businesses?In-House
  3. Some Lessons For GCs From Facebook's WhistleblowerIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact