Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fox Rothschild Adds Saul Ewing Atty As Partner In NJ

By Nick Muscavage · October 21, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT

Fox Rothschild LLP has added a real estate attorney as a partner in its Princeton, New Jersey, office who was previously an associate at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Paul Hastings Chair Says Legal Sector 'More Merit-Based' NowModern Lawyer
  2. Demand For Law Firm Laterals Is Up Around The WorldModern Lawyer
  3. Law Firm Alums Who Become GCs May Be Key To MergersModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact