Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Lawyer Charged With Straw Donor Matching Funds Scam

By Max Jaeger · November 19, 2021, 5:50 PM EST

A politically connected New York City lawyer orchestrated a straw donor scheme to bilk Gotham's public campaign matching funds program and boost Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's failed city comptroller bid, the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Crowell & Moring's Plans For Continued Growth In New YorkNew York Pulse
  2. Cravath Elects Six NY Partners In Corporate And Tax Depts.New York Pulse
  3. Former Top DOJ Official Richard Donoghue Joins PillsburyNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact