Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Thompson Coe Starts Catastrophe Weather Response Team

By Emma Cueto · November 22, 2021, 3:51 PM EST

Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP has launched a new catastrophe weather response team as an outgrowth of its existing work defending insurance litigation related to hurricanes along the Gulf Coast....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Maritime Firm Schouest Bamdas Opens Corpus Christi OfficeTexas Pulse
  2. Chamberlain Hrdlicka Hit With $1.9M Negligence Suit Texas Pulse
  3. UT Law Prof Can't Revive Retaliation Claims Ahead Of TrialTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact