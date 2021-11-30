Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Delaware-Based Potter Anderson Will Add 2 Partners Jan. 1

By Rose Krebs · November 30, 2021, 1:39 PM EST

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP will soon have two new partners as Jesse L. Noa and Alyssa K. Ronan, who both started at the Delaware-based firm in 2013, are set to...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Delaware legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Delaware-Based Potter Anderson Will Add 2 Partners Jan. 1Delaware Pulse
  2. What Attys Are Saying About Chancellor Bouchard's ExitDelaware Pulse
  3. Del. Atty Says His 'Good Name' At Stake In Defamation CaseDelaware Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact