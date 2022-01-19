Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Employment Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

By Amanda Ottaway · January 19, 2022, 2:03 PM EST

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC collected worker-side victories against powerhouse employers including the Federal Aviation Administration, Sterling Jewelers, McDonald's and Chipotle, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Employment Practice...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Lathrop GPM Names St. Louis Office's First Female LeaderDaily Litigation
  2. Law360 Pulse's Spotlight On Mid-Law WorkDaily Litigation
  3. Lowenstein Sandler Hires Securities Partner, Elects 7 OthersDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact