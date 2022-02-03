Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Willkie Adds Ex-Chair Of O'Melveny's Sports Industry Group

By Sarah Martinson · February 3, 2022, 3:54 PM EST

A former co-chair of O'Melveny & Myers LLP's sports industry group with more than 25 years of experience working in the entertainment and sports sectors has moved to Willkie Farr &...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The Law Firms Most Often Tapped For Federal JudgesModern Lawyer
  2. These Law Firms Top The Law360 Pulse Leaderboard Modern Lawyer
  3. Courthouse Dogs Calm Witnesses But Not Defense AttysModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact