Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2 Firms To Rep Investors Of Allianz Funds Rocked By COVID

By Emilie Ruscoe · February 16, 2022, 10:50 PM EST

Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Silver Golub & Teitell LLP will work together to represent a consolidated class of investors in New York federal court who claim Allianz...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The Biggest SEC Concerns For In-House CounselDaily Litigation
  2. 11th Circ. Must Reinstate Ga. Abortion Restrictions, Gov. SaysDaily Litigation
  3. Norton Rose Nabs Health Care Pros From Morgan LewisDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact