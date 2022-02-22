Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Fintech Payments Platform Qolo Hires First GC

By Madison Arnold · February 22, 2022, 1:20 PM EST

Qolo Inc., a Florida-based payments platform for fintech, has announced that it taken on a new general counsel with years of experience in similar roles.

Qolo said last week that it...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. White Collar Attys To Launch Michael Best DC Consulting ArmIn-House
  2. GCs Without Board Connections? A 'Formula For Disaster'In-House
  3. Stradley Ronon Adds Ex-Siemens In-House Atty In NYIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact