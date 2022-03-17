Shareholders File A Record 529 ESG Resolutions So Far In '22

After a record number of victories in 2021, activist shareholders are keeping general counsel busy in 2022, already earning majority votes on five environmental, social and governance proposals at annual company...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now