Hunton Andrews Kurth Forms Environmental Justice Group

By Aebra Coe · April 22, 2022, 12:48 PM EDT

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has launched an environmental justice practice group that will advise corporate clients on issues surrounding the impact industrial developments have on disproportionately affected communities, the firm announced...

