Holland & Knight Atty Goes Full Circle With Boutique Launch

In what she calls a full-circle moment after having started her career in the 1980s at a boutique firm co-founded by her father, the longtime appellate chair of Holland & Knight...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now