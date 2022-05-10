Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Winston & Strawn Partner To Lead Egan Nelson In Houston

By Jessica Corso · May 10, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT

Egan Nelson LLP recently announced its entrance into Houston with an office on the city's west side that's being led by the former managing partner of Winston & Strawn LLP's Houston...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Thompson Coe's Chair On COVID-19 Challenges, Future PlansTexas Pulse
  2. Texas Managing Partners Have High Expectations For 2022Texas Pulse
  3. Texas Family Court Judge Reprimanded For Shackling AttysTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact