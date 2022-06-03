MacElree Harvey Adds Trusts, Estates Atty In Delaware

MacElree Harvey Ltd., which has offices in Delaware and Pennsylvania, has brought aboard an experienced attorney and former Bayard PA director as of counsel in the firm's estates and trusts department....
