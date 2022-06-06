P&G Names New CLO As Majoras Moves Toward Retirement

Procter & Gamble said Monday that Susan Street Whaley, currently senior vice president and general counsel for North America, has been appointed chief legal officer and secretary, succeeding Deborah Platt Majoras...
