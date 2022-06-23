Corruption Charge Sinks NJ Surrogate's Public Service Career

Former Passaic County Surrogate Bernice Toledo has been permanently barred from future public employment in New Jersey after she was charged with falsifying records for making an improper appointment of an...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now