Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firms Seek $5.5M For Deal To Reform Palantir's Governance

By Rose Krebs · August 15, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT

Four firms representing a proposed Palantir Technologies Inc. investor class in a Delaware Chancery Court suit are seeking a $5.5 million fee award for brokering a deal that would require the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

pulse front promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Wiggin And Dana Wins Big In Fraud Case Like A 'Movie Script'Daily Litigation
  2. Merchant & Gould Lands Electrical IP Partner In MinneapolisDaily Litigation
  3. Haynes And Boone Adds Frost Brown Litigation ProDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 NEWDiversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact