Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holland & Knight Expands Sports And Entertainment Team

By Tracey Read · September 8, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT

Holland & Knight LLP has grown its sports and entertainment law practice by hiring three more partners from Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC.

Keith Carroll and C. Anthony...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse home promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. O'Melveny Grows Energy Bench In DC With DLA Piper AttyDC Pulse
  2. These Firms Were The Top For Their Summer AssociatesDC Pulse
  3. DOJ Antitrust Division Chief Of Staff Joins AxinnDC Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard NEWGlass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact