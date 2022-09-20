7th Circ. Asked To Reverse Ill. Atty's Wire Fraud Acquittal

An Illinois federal jury had sufficient evidence to conclude a former Freeborn & Peters partner engaged in a scheme to defraud his client's creditors, despite a district judge acquitting him of...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now