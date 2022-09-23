Senate Commerce Committee Deputy Joins Baker Donelson

The former deputy policy director and team leader for aviation for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is the new senior public policy adviser in Baker Donelson Bearman...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now