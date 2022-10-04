Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attorney-Turned-Wrestler Finds Victory In Following Dream

By Matthew Santoni · October 4, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT

In the world of professional wrestling, few fans would have mistaken The Undertaker for a licensed mortician, but in the rings and arenas of western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse home promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ex-US Army Judge Advocate Joins Eckert Seamans In Pa.Pennsylvania Pulse
  2. McNees Wallace Grows Real Estate, Construction Teams In Pa.Pennsylvania Pulse
  3. Stevens & Lee Continues Growth Of Tax Practice In NJ, Penn.Pennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars NEWSummer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact