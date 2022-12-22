Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5 Giant Verdicts Won By Small Law In 2022

By Rachel Rippetoe · December 22, 2022, 4:46 PM EST

Taking on roles as courtroom Davids battling Goliaths like Monsanto and FedEx, small firms this year notched dozens of multimillion-dollar verdicts on behalf of their clients....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Law360 Pulse Prestige Leaders These Firms Are The 2022 Prestige Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Voir Dire: Law360 Pulse's Weekly QuizSmall Law
  2. Paralegal Claims Ga. Immigration Firm Withheld OT PaySmall Law
  3. Initial Missteps Can't Bar Ga. Atty's Ethics Case ParticipationSmall Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact