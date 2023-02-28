Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greenspoon Marder Chairs Share Vision And Friendship

By Jake Maher · February 28, 2023, 4:31 PM EST

When Greenspoon Marder LLP announced in January that Evan Goldman was joining Adam Wasch as a new co-chair for the franchise practice group, it was a reunion of friends with years...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

layoff tracker promo Tracking Law Firm Layoffs In 2023

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Surenian Edwards Adds Name Partner, 3 Other Attys In NJNew Jersey Pulse
  2. NJ Senate Committee Advances 4 New Judicial NomineesNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Scarinci Hollenbeck Leader Discusses New Act In Long CareerNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact