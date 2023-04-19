Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Say Ch. 11 Sale Appeal Rules Aren't Jurisdictional

By Vince Sullivan · April 19, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that federal courts are not prevented from hearing appeals of bankruptcy sale orders on jurisdictional grounds, sending a dispute between retail giant Sears and the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Law360 Pulse Lawyer Satisfaction Survey promo The 2023 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. NY Chief Judge Nominee Rowan Wilson Gets Committee NodCourts
  2. DA Seeks Inquiry Of Trump Atty On Possible Daniels ConflictCourts
  3. Trial Court Picks Testify In Senate Amid Feinstein AbsenceCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact