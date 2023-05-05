Old Pot Felonies Hard To Erase Despite NY's New Law

(ii) such person would have been guilty of a lesser … offense under Article 222 … then such person may petition the court of conviction pursuant to this article for vacatur of such conviction.

(i) would not have been a crime under Article 222 of the penal law had [it] … been in effect at the time of such conduct, or …

(i) Upon receiving a served and filed motion under paragraph (a) of this subdivision, the court shall presume that any conviction … constitutes cruel and unusual punishment under the state constitution if [it] has severe or ongoing consequences … and the court shall … grant the motion to vacate such conviction … unless the party opposing the motion proves, by clear and convincing evidence, that the movant does not satisfy the criteria to bring such motion.

(ii) If the petition meets the criteria in subparagraph (i) of paragraph (a) of this subdivision, the court … may substitute, unless it is not in the interests of justice to do so, a conviction for an appropriate lesser offense under Article 222 of the penal law.