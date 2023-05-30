Carnival Rips Cruise Software Biz's Bid To Hire Firm In Ch. 11

Carnival Corp. is accusing cruise ship software maker DeCurtis Holdings LLC of a "brazen" attempt to give "superior treatment" over other creditors to a patent litigation firm it owes $4.7 million...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now