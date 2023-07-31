Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​Attys 'Humbly Apologize' To Judge Who Denied Wage Deal

By Emily Sawicki · July 31, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT

Weeks after a New York federal judge scuttled a would-be settlement in a proposed wage class action due to questions over class counsel's "competence and integrity" in a separate case, the attorneys...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Diversity Snapshot promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. New O'Melveny IP Atty On The Importance Of Career FlexibilityDaily Litigation
  2. Parker Hudson Boosts Litigation Team In AtlantaDaily Litigation
  3. Blank Rome Lands Ex-Maslon Insurance Litigator In ChicagoDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact