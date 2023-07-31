Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ's Latest Round Of Client Fraud Payouts Drops To $40K

By Jake Maher · July 31, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT

The quarterly payout from New Jersey's fund to compensate victims of attorney wrongdoing dropped from more than $353,000 for the state in 2023 to $43,000 in the year's second quarter, with...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Diversity Snapshot promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Atty Fees Sought For $108M Cooley Malpractice Suit In NJNew Jersey Pulse
  2. NJ Tightens Rules On Cannabis Work For Municipal JudgesNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Attorneys Get $19M After $42M NJ Smelter Pollution DealNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact