Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former Alabama Judge Fills GC Role At DCH Health System

By Aaron West · August 18, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT

DCH Health System announced this week that it will bring on a former Alabama Court of Civil Appeals judge as its new general counsel in September....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Diversity Snapshot promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Interns Learn Ins And Outs Of Working At Delaware's JudiciaryCourts
  2. Cardiac Concerns Dominated Newman Misconduct HearingCourts
  3. The Ex-NFL Player Judge Replacing Ousted Fla. ProsecutorCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact