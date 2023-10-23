Legal Tech Startup's NY Office Lends A Hand To Israeli Team

Amit Shemesh, manager of strategic partnerships at Darrow, told Law360 Pulse in a statement Sunday that the company has 80 workers in its Tel Aviv office and that 32 of them are on reserve military duty.
Shemesh said that the company is providing support to two employees who were near the Gaza Strip, where fighting between Hamas and Israel continues. Those employees were brought to safety, she said.
"We've initiated emergency planning to prioritize business focus, and ensure that our clients are not affected by the situation. Our New York team is working around the clock to ensure business as usual," Shemesh said.
Founded in 2020, Darrow analyzes data and helps plaintiffs' lawyers identify potential legal violations against corporations, according to the company's website. The platform also predicts the financial value of a case and connects lawyers with victims.
In September, the startup raised $35 million in a Series B funding round led by Toronto-based investment firm Georgian, with participation from San Francisco-based venture capital firm NFX and Tel Aviv-based venture capital firms F2 and Entrée Capital.
More than a handful of legal tech companies and startups, including Superlegal, LawFlex and LegalUp, have offices in Israel.
Last week, contract review platform Superlegal told Law360 Pulse that its Tel Aviv office "remains fully operational," and that its Israeli team is working remotely.
Several international law firms, including Greenberg Traurig LLP and DLA Piper, also have a presence in Israel. Sullivan & Worcester LLP and Kobre & Kim LLP said their people are safe and working remotely.
Other law firms, including Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Mayer Brown LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and their attorneys have opened their wallets to offer support to victims in Israel. Paul Weiss is matching the charitable donations of its lawyers and staff — excluding partners — up to $1,500 annually.
Earlier this year, legal tech companies Paladin and Rocket Lawyer offered their assistance to help Ukraine after Russia's invasion. Paladin worked with Ukrainian aid organization Legal Development Network to launch a pro bono portal, and Rocket Lawyer helped the Ukraine Defense Fund form a nonprofit.
Last week, President Joe Biden condemned the Hamas attacks during a visit in Tel Aviv, and announced that the U.S. would provide $100 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
"My message to any state or any other hostile actor thinking about attacking Israel remains the same as it was a week ago: Don't. Don't. Don't," Biden said.
--Additional reporting by Kevin Penton and Aebra Coe. Editing by Peter Rozovsky.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.