Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former SEC Attorney Joins Harris Beach In Upstate NY

By Adrian Cruz · October 31, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT

Harris Beach PLLC said an experienced securities attorney who spent seven years at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has joined the firm's Buffalo, New York, office as senior counsel....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

GC Comp 2023 Compensation Report: General Counsel

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. A Deep Dive Into Top GC PayMid-Law
  2. Experienced IP Attorney Joins Cole Schotz In DallasMid-Law
  3. Burns & Levinson Atty Says Firm Trying To Force RetirementMid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact