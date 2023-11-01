Mass. Attys Fret As Top Court Weighs Trial Time Limits

Massachusetts' top appellate court is slated to hear oral arguments Friday over whether trial judges can limit how much time lawyers have to make their case to juries, setting off alarms...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now