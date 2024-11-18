US Law Firms Continue Exiting China As Market, Politics Shift

U.S. law firms have continued exiting the Chinese market as rising geopolitical tensions, shifting regulatory landscapes and economic uncertainties make it increasingly challenging for firms to maintain profitable operations in the...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now