Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Faegre Drinker Latest To Hire Trade Atty Amid Changing Tariffs

By Jack Rodgers · May 13, 2025, 4:21 PM EDT

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has hired another international trade attorney in Washington, D.C., announcing the addition of a partner from Husch Blackwell LLP the same week the White House...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo The 2025 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Chartwell Founding Partner On Firm's Mid-Atlantic Growth DC Pulse
  2. Ex-Fed. Circ. Judge O'Malley On Striking Out On Her OwnDC Pulse
  3. Holland & Knight Adds Ex-US Trade Rep Attorney To DC Team DC Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority Law360 Healthcare Authority Law360 Bankruptcy Authority

Rankings

NEWLeaderboard Analytics Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact