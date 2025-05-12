Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Boutique Rebrands To Reflect Enviro Litigation Work

By Emily Johnson · May 12, 2025, 4:02 PM EDT

Georgia litigation boutique Stacey Evans Law announced Monday it has rebranded as Evans Bowers to reflect its expansion in environmental and toxic tort litigation, which add to its strengths in defamation,...

