Ex-Walmart Mexico GC Rejoins White & Case As Partner

A former top in-house attorney for Walmart's Mexico-based subsidiary has left the corporation and recently returned after nearly 12 years to White & Case LLP's Mexico City office....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now