Angeion Group Expands, Rebrands Its Bankruptcy Services

Philadelphia-based litigation support company Angeion Group, which provides legal administration and group litigation support services, announced Monday the hiring of two new executive vice presidents for its bankruptcy services division....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now