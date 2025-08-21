Ex-Trump Counterterror Lead Joins Holland & Knight In DC

Holland & Knight LLP has hired the State Department's former acting undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, who also served as an ambassador-at-large and counterterrorism coordinator during Trump's first...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now