'I Had My Wits': Agent Recalls Spotting Would-Be Trump Killer

A former U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to protect Donald Trump testified Thursday in Florida federal court about his reaction to spotting Ryan Routh, who is on trial for attempting to...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now