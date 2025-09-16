Dem. House Whip's Floor Adviser Joins Michael Best Strategies

The senior floor adviser for House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, who has also worked for former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has joined Michael Best Strategies, the group announced Monday....
